Ligue 1 2024-25 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will host 16-placed St Etienne on January 13. The PSG vs St Etienne will be held at Parc des Princes and start at 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for Ligue 1 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the PSG vs St Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match on the GXR app and website for free. Ligue 1 2024–25: French Football Federation Says AS Monaco’s Wilfried Singo Should Have Been Sent Off for Causing Facial Injury to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG vs St Etiennea Ligue 1 2024–25 Live

