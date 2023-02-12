Although Real Madrid are almost out of contention for the La Liga, they are still in contention of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy as they face Al-Hilal in the final. The Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Final match will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco. The game will be held on February 12, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, with the live telecast of FIFA Club World Cup final match in India being unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, fans cannot watch this match live on their TV sets in India. However, fans can watch live streaming of this match. FIFA's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this contest and fans can enjoy watching this game online.

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's #ClubWC Final Day!!! 🏆 Who will take home the trophy and who will round out the podium? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 11, 2023

