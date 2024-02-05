Real Madrid will lock horns with city rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, February 5. The match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Real Madrid vs Mallorca match will be available on TV in the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. Kylian Mbappe To Join Real Madrid After PSG Contract Expires: Reports.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

