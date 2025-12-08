Looking to cut down Barcelona's lead in standings, Real Madrid will welcome Celta Vigo at home in La Liga 2025-26 on December 8. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and has a scheduled start time of 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. La Liga 2025–26: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid, Move Four Points Clear in Standings.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)