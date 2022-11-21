In the third match of FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal will take on Netherlands on Monday, November 21. The SEN vs NED football match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium and is slated to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of the match in English commentary while Sports 18 Khel and MTV will provide live telecast in Hindi commentary. The free live streaming of SEN vs NED FIFA WC 2022 match is available on JioCinema app.

Senegal vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)