South Africa are locking horns with Italy in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, August 2. The match is being played at the Wellington Regional Stadium and it started at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India but unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available. Fans can instead watch the telecast of this match at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on August 3. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on the FanCode app and website. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Undefeated England Qualify for Round of 16 With Thumping 6–1 Win Over China.

South Africa vs Italy Live

The game between ⚽️ South Africa vs Italy will be shown deferred live on 3rd August at ⏰ 9 AM The game between ⚽️ Jamaica vs Brazil will be shown deferred live on 3rd August at ⏰ 11:30 AM — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 2, 2023

