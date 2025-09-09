The Serbia National Football Team is set to clash against the England National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, September 10. The Serbia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Serbia vs England live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will be able to watch Serbia vs England live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

Serbia vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming

