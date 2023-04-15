Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Bournemouth in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 15. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of EPL 2022-23 and they will be providing a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Live on Disney+ Hotstar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)