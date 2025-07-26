In a double-match evening in their pre-season campaign, Tottenham Hotspur will take on Luton Town in their next encounter. In the last match, they finished 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Pre-season club friendly 2025-26 match is all set to be played at the Kenilworth Road, Luton, England and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the lack of a broadcast partner, Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town pre-season club friendly 2025 match will not be available on TV channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town pre-season club friendly 2025 on the Spursplay mobile app and website. Football Players’ Union Hits Back at ‘Autocratic’ FIFA and Gianni Infantino in Fallout From Club World Cup 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Club Friendly 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

🕚 11am: Spurs v Wycombe Wanderers 🕒 3pm: Luton Town v Spurs Don't miss an action-packed Saturday live on SPURSPLAY! 📺 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 25, 2025

