Toulouse is all set to play Liverpool in their upcoming Europa League 2023-24 Group stage clash. The UEFA Europa League 2023-24 group stage match between Toulouse vs Liverpool will be played at Stadium de Toulouse, France on November 9, 2023 (Thursday). The clash has a start time of 11:15 PM IST. The live telecast of the Toulouse vs Liverpool football match in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on Sony Ten Network channels. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of the Toulouse vs Liverpool match. However, it will be available for subscribers only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. UEFA Suspends Matches in Israel Until Further Notice Due to Security Situation

Toulouse vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)