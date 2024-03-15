Eight teams who made it to the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Quarter-Final from the Round of 16 are now confirmed and it is time for the draw which will decide who will they face on their way to the semi-final. The UCL 2023-24 Quarter-Final draw will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 15. The draw has a start time of 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the UCL 2023-24 Quarter-Final draw will be available on Sony Sports Network channels on TV. Fans get the live streaming of the UCL 2023-24 Quarter-Final draw in the SonyLiv app and website. UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Knockouts Draw Set To Take Place Today, a Look at Teams Qualified for Quarterfinals.

UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Quarter-Final Draw Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Time for the 🔝🎱 to find out who they face in the #UCL quarters 🍿⚽



Watch the #UCLdraw - 15th March at 4:30 PM, LIVE on #SonyLIV!#UEFAChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/TxsNduuKeX— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 14, 2024

