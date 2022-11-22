USA will take on Wales in what is expected to be a thrilling game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 22. The Group B match will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium Stadium and will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans eager to watch live telecast of this match can do so on the Sports 18/HD channels. The JioCinema app will provide live streaming of this match for free and in several Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam.

