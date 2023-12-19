Winning UEFA Champions League 2022-23 allowed Manchester City direct entry in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup 2023. With some injury concerns and recent slump in league, Manchester City will be looking to gain some confidence with a mid-season title win. Pep Guardiola’s men will need to overcome Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds to secure their place in the final. The highly anticipated clash is slated to be held at the King Abdullah Sports City in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Semifinal will be played at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 19, while live telecast of Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City FIFA Club World Cup Semifinal is available on Eurosport Indias. Fans can also enjoy the game on the Fancode App and website. Pep Guardiola ‘Pleased and Excited’ by Manchester City’s Prospect of Securing FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

