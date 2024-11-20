It was one of the most thrilling contests so far in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Both teams were goalless in the first half, and even in the second half, the goals almost came in the final quarter. Felix Nmecha scored in the 76th minute, and Germany got ahead. Dominik Szoboszlai was the hero after he scored a very late equaliser from Hungary, which helped them hold the Germany National Football Team. Germany secured the top spot in their group with Hungary finishing third. Christian Pulisic Recreates Iconic ‘Donald Trump Dance’ During USA’s Win Over Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinal.

Hungary vs Germany Result

