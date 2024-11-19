Mumbai, November 19: Christian Pulisic has been in-form in the 2024-25 season and the American men’s national football team forward has carried his hot-streak into the international break. The AC Milan attacker scored a brace against Jamaica on Tuesday (IST) and broke out into the ‘Trump Dance’ which has been carried out amongst different sports in the past few days. Christian Pulisic Scores Twice As USA Football Team Beats Jamaica 4–2 for 5–2 Aggregate Win in CONCACAF Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinal.

"I saw everyone doing it yesterday in the NFL, I saw Jon Jones do it, and we were just having a bit of fun. I thought it was a pretty fun dance. Obviously, that's the 'Trump Dance' but it was just a dance that everyone was doing. He's the one who created it, and I thought it was funny. It's not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it, said Pulisic in the post-game interview.

On Sunday, Brock Bowers, the tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, pulled out the moves during the game against the Miami Dolphins. In celebration, Bowers replicated Trump's iconic dance in the end zone and revealed to USA Today that he was inspired by the UFC fight he watched the previous night where Jon 'Bones' Jones had also recreated the steps in front of Donald Trump himself. Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit by Beer Can Thrown by Crowd Following Mexico's Defeat Against Honduras in CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 (Watch Video).

A commanding attacking performance highlighted by two goals from Pulisic and a pair of assists from Weston McKennie lifted the U.S. Men’s National Team to a 4-2 win over Jamaica in Monday’s second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals in St. Louis.

The Americans claimed the two-game series, 5-2, on aggregate and sealed qualification to both the Nations League Finals in March and next summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, the continental championship tournament..

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).