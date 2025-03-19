India national football team suffered a big blow just ahead of the India vs Maldives International Friendly football match. The Blue Tigers had to release their star forward Manvir Singh from the squad due to an injury. The side announced through their "X" handle that Manvir Singh has left Team India's camp in Shillong and will be returning to Kolkata. The news ought to create further trouble for head coach Manolo Marquez, who will need to deal with the change just hours before the IND vs MDV International Friendly football match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on March 19 from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Maldives International Friendly Match? Here's the Possibility of India's All-Time Highest Goal-Scorer Featuring in Starting XI.

India national football team Release Manvir Singh:

🚨 #BlueTigers SQUAD UPDATE 🇮🇳 Manvir Singh has been released from the Indian squad due to an injury. Manvir has left the camp in Shillong and will return to Kolkata.#IndianFootball ⚽ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 19, 2025

