The Indian U17 women's football team will lock horns against the Uzbekistan U17 women's football team in their final Group G match of the ongoing U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualification on Friday, October 17. The India U17 vs Uzbekistan U17 women's football match will be played at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. The crucial encounter will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualification matches will not have any live telecast viewing options. So, the India vs Uzbekistan U-17 women's football match will not be available on any TV channel. However, fans will have live streaming viewing options of the India vs Uzbekistan U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualification Group G match on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel, for free. SAFF U17 Championship 2025: India U-17 Football Team Aims for Calm, Focused Approach Against Pakistan.

India vs Uzbekistan Match Details

⚡️ All systems go! 🔛 The final battle awaits tonight. 🇮🇳 Watch #INDUZB LIVE at 18:30 IST 🕡 on Kyrgyz Sport TV YouTube Channel 📺#IndianFootball #U17WAC #YoungTigresses pic.twitter.com/g8pqvYITMF — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 17, 2025

