India national football team are gearing up to play their first game of the year 2025. Last year, was the one to forget for the side and fans, as the Indian football team failed to win a single game in 2024. The Blue Tigers will be back in action, playing a friendly against the Maldives national football team at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 19. This game is the last chance for the head coach Manolo Marquez to test the Blue Tigers ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. India's captain, leader, and legend Sunil Chhetri has returned to the national team reversing his decision to retire. Sunil Chhetri Reverses Retirement: When Will He Play Next for India National Football Team?.

The India Football Team last won a game on November 16, 2023 against Kuwait. Post that the Blue Tigers fared poorly, failing to win a single game. Things have been so bad that the side is presently ranked at the 126th spot in the FIFA rankings. In the midst of all these losses, Team India suffered another blow, when their all-time highest goal scorer, and most-capped player ever Sunil Chhetri decided to draw an end to his international career on May 16, 2024. But now, following India's struggle to find a good striker, the 40-year-old in-form Bengaluru FC striker has changed his decision and returned back from retirement.

Will Sunil Chhetri Play Tonight in India vs Maldives International Friendly Match?

The third-highest goal scorer in international football among the ones currently playing, Sunil Chhetri is a part of the squad of India football team in the India vs Maldives international friendly match. The player was also seen training with the rest of the squad and is expected to play in the team, being fully fit. India vs Maldives Football Free Live Streaming Online: Get IND vs MDV TV Channel Live Telecast Details of Friendly Match.

Sunil Chhetri has returned from retirement for the March international football break, specially for boosting India's chances in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027. The player has been in very good shape in the Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25), scoring two goals and assisting two. So, he is expected to start the match. Head coach Manolo Marquez might field a 4-2-3-1 formation against Maldives, with Chhetri as the sole striker.

