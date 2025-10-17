The India U17 women's football team created history as they qualified for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 after defeating Uzbekistan 2-1 in the Qualifiers on Thursday, October 17. This is India's U17 women's first-ever qualification in 21 years. During the game, India showcased composure after a tough start. Uzbekistan took the lead in the 38th minute. However, the second half entirely belonged to India. Thandamoni Baskey opened the account in the 55th minute. Ten minutes later, Anushka Kumari produced a moment of brilliance to give India the lead. India held its nerves in the final as the Young Tigresses secured a memorable win. India U17 Women’s Football Team on Brink of Historic AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Berth Ahead of Uzbekistan Clash.

India Qualify for AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

