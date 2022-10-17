India would be taking on Brazil in their last match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 17. The match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and is slated to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the match on the Voot app.

India vs Brazil Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)