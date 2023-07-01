India has qualified for the final of SAFF Championship 2023 final with a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Lebanon at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on July 1. The match might have ended goalless after regulation time as well as extra-time, but it was, by no means, not entertaining. Both sides had their chances in the game, but none could find the back of the net. The match headed towards a penalty shootout where Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came up clutch and produced a fine effort to help the Indian team make it to the SAFF championship final, where they would face Kuwait next. This was also India's second consecutive victory over Lebanon, having beaten them earlier in the Intercontinental Cup final. Kuwait Beat Bangladesh 1–0 to Enter SAFF Championship 2023 Final.

