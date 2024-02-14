Churchill Brothers will play Inter Kashi in Wednesday's I-League 2023-24 match after a 2-4 loss to Gokulam Kerala FC. Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers match is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Eddie Hernandez Hat-Trick Fires Mohammedan Sporting Club Back in Form With Win Against Rajasthan United FC.

Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)