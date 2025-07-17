Riding on a stunner by Brazilian maestro Neymar Junior, Santos FC have managed to edge past Clube de Regatas do Flamengo in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025. The lone goal of the Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 match came at the 84th minute, struck by star forward Neymar Jr, at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium. This was the second consecutive win for Santos FC, helping the side grab a total of 14 points from 13 matches. The loss will be a shocker for the table-toppers Flamengo, who now have 27 points after 13 matches. Neymar Junior Extends Contract With Brazilian Club Santos Until December 2025 (Watch Video).

Santos 1-0 Flamengo, Full-Time Result

COM GOLAÇO DE NEYMAR JR, O SANTOS VENCE O FLAMENGO NA VILA BELMIRO! ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ZiVArojERm — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 17, 2025

