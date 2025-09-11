Brazilian Serie A side Sport Club Corinthians Paulista beat the Brazilian Serie B side Club Athletico Paranaense 2-0 in the Copa do Brasil 2025 quarter-final second-leg fixture. The win ensured a semi-final slot for Corinthians, as they sealed off the quarters 3-0 in aggregate. Rodrigo Garro scored the first goal in the 43rd minute of the 2nd leg match, the second/ final goal was netted by Guilherme William Silva Inacio in the 63rd minute, who struck in no time after getting up, from falling on the ground during the run. Both the goal scorers were substituted later during the match at Corinthians Arena. Guilherme William Silva Inacio had also scored the lone goal in the first leg. Corinthians 1–0 Palmeiras, Copa Do Brasil 2025: Memphis Depay’s Late Lone Goal Helps Timao Notch Up Victory at Home.

Copa do Brasil 2025, Corinthians vs Athletico-PR

...O TIMÃO PARA A SEMIFINAL DA COPA DO BRASIL!!!!! 🏴🏳️ Na #CasaDoPovo, o Timão venceu novamente o Athletico e avançou de fase!! 👏🏽🙏🏽 Corinthians 2 🆚 0 Athletico ⚽ Rodrigo Garro ⚽ Gui Negão#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/uSNC5tVVrp — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 11, 2025

Rodrigo Garro's Goal:

GOLAÇO DO TIMÃO!!! 🏴🏳️ Gui Negão fez linda jogada e deu passe para Garro limpar o goleiro e marcar para o Corinthians! 8️⃣ 1 a 0 para o Time do Povo em Itaquera! ⚽️#SCCPxATH (1-0)#InvasãoPelasBrabas#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/sM7YjcTqM2 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 11, 2025

Guilherme William Silva Inacio's Goal:

O SEGUNDO DO CORINGÃO!! 5️⃣6️⃣ Gui Negão ampliou o placar para o Todo Poderoso Timão em Itaquera! ⚽⚽#SCCPxATH (2-0)#InvasãoPelasBrabas#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/aMTGdeXhTQ — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 11, 2025

