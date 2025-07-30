The Round of 16 phase of the Copa do Brasil 2025 kicked off with Botafogo hosting Bragantino at home in their first-leg match. The Botafogo vs Bragantino contest at the Olympic Stadium was a one-sided affair, with Botafogo winning 2-0. Alvaro Montoro opened the scoring for Botafogo as early as the 16th minute, which Alexander Barboza soon doubled in the 32nd. The second leg will be played on August 7 at Estadio Cicero de Souza Marques in São Paulo. Sport 2-2 Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Gustavo Caballero and Joan Othavio Basso Find Net Each As Neymar Jr and Co Salvage Draw.

Botafogo Win Easy

VITÓRIA ALVINEGRA! 🔥🌟 COM DIREITO A BANDEIRÃO DOS MEUS ESCOLHIDOS, BOTAFOGO VENCE RB BRAGANTINO POR 2 A 0 PELA PARTIDA DE IDA DAS OITAVAS DA COPA DO BRASIL! BOOORAAAAA! 🤩💪🏽 #VAMOSBOTAFOGO 🎫 SÓCIO CAMISA7, ACESSE https://t.co/QH07VvTrBL E GARANTA O SEU LUGAR PARA A PARTIDA… pic.twitter.com/yiKfWDw4qI — Botafogo F.R. (@Botafogo) July 30, 2025

