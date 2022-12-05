We are through the halfway stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage, and we are getting performances that top each other in every passing day. This time the runners up of the 2018 edition Croatia is all set to lock horns with underdogs Japan. Croatia competed hard in their group and slightly edged past Belgium to make it out. With the midfield of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic functioning, they dare to dream big. Although the star performer for them has been youngster centre-back Josko Gvardiol. Japan, meanwhile, have shot down two heavyweights in Germany and Spain already and now look to ambush Croatia. To know who will make it to the quarterfinals first, stay tuned.
CRO 1-1 JPN (3-1 Penalties) at Full Time
Croatia go through to the Quarter-finals on penalties! 🇭🇷@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
PASALIC SCORES!!#JPN: ❌❌✅❌#HRV: ✅✅❌✅
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Livaja hits the post! #JPN: ❌❌✅#HRV: ✅✅❌
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Livakovic saves again!!!#JPN: ❌❌#HRV: ✅
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Penalties are needed to decide this Round of 16 clash 👀#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Nearly a stunning goal from Mitoma! 😳
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
The first half of extra-time is underway!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
We're heading into extra-time! 🍿#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
What a header, Ivan Perisic!! 💥
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
We get going in the second half!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Japan take a half-time lead! 🇯🇵#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
🇯🇵 Daizen Maeda 🇯🇵#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/EZFfKKUbU7
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Japan's counter-attacking football 🔥
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Today's knockout action begins! ⏱#JPN #HRV | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022
Japan Starting XI
LINE-UP📝#権田修一(GK)#谷口彰悟#長友佑都#遠藤航#堂安律#守田英正#伊東純也#鎌田大地#冨安健洋#吉田麻也(C)#前田大然
🏆FIFA #ワールドカップ ラウンド16
🆚クロアチア🇭🇷
⌚️0:00KO(🇯🇵)
🔗https://t.co/t1fMqpFjbH#jfa #daihyo #サッカー日本代表 pic.twitter.com/BngnqK36WM
— サッカー日本代表 🇯🇵 (@jfa_samuraiblue) December 5, 2022
Croatia Starting XI
Here it is! 🥁 #Croatia starting lineup for the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 16 encounter with Japan! #JPNCRO #Qatar2022 #Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/UZmjykT6aM
— HNS (@HNS_CFF) December 5, 2022
