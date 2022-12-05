We are through the halfway stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage, and we are getting performances that top each other in every passing day. This time the runners up of the 2018 edition Croatia is all set to lock horns with underdogs Japan. Croatia competed hard in their group and slightly edged past Belgium to make it out. With the midfield of Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic functioning, they dare to dream big. Although the star performer for them has been youngster centre-back Josko Gvardiol. Japan, meanwhile, have shot down two heavyweights in Germany and Spain already and now look to ambush Croatia. To know who will make it to the quarterfinals first, stay tuned.

CRO 1-1 JPN (3-1 Penalties) at Full Time

Croatia go through to the Quarter-finals on penalties! 🇭🇷@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Penalties are needed to decide this Round of 16 clash 👀#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

Nearly a stunning goal from Mitoma! 😳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

The first half of extra-time is underway!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

What a header, Ivan Perisic!! 💥 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

We get going in the second half!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

CRO 0-1 JPN at Half time

Japan's counter-attacking football 🔥 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

