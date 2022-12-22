Juventus will be in action when they face Rijeka in a club friendly on Thursday, December 22. The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium (Torino) and is slated to start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the live telecast of this match will not be available as there is no official broadcast partner for this contest. Fans can have access to the live streaming of the Juventus vs Rijeka game on JuventusTV. The game can also be watched live on DAZN Italia and Sky Sport Football Italia. Confederation of African Football Hails African Teams’ Performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Juventus vs Rijeka, Club Friendly 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Catch Thursday's friendly encounter against Rijeka LIVE and free on JuventusTV 📺⤵️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 21, 2022

