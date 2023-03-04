ISL 2022-23 is hit with a big controversy after Kerala Blasters forfeited in the first Knockout game against Bengaluru FC after Sunil Chhetri scored a controversial free kick goal as the goalkeeper was still organizing the wall. Ivan Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters' became furious with the decision and called his team off. After the incident, as Bengaluru FC were declared winners, the angry Kerala Blasters fans burnt Sunil Chhetri's effigy as symbol of protest. Some of the fans also attacked the Indian footballing icon on social media too. Goal or No Goal? Fans Divided Over Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Free Kick Goal During Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match (Watch Goal Video).

Kerala Blasters Fans Burn Sunil Chhetri's Effigy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)