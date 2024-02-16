Kylian Mbappe on Friday, February 16 during the training session told his teammates that he would be leaving PSG as a free agent. Mbappe hasn't mentioned any details on his future club to his teammates or Real Madrid. But after the speculations and updates over the years, it is now getting clear day by day that Mbappe will join Real Madrid as his next football club. PSG can face a huge setback after Mbappe's departure and are reportedly ready to pay a full release clause for both Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen as replacements. PSG Eye Double Swoop for Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen As Kylian Mbappe Ready for Departure.

Kylian Mbappe has Informed his Teammates at PSG

🚨🔴🔵 Kylian Mbappé has informed today also his teammates at PSG about his decision to leave as free agent. It was during today’s training session, as per @FabriceHawkins. Mbappé didn’t mention his future club to them or Real Madrid move. He just confirmed he’s set to leave. pic.twitter.com/UkvczwL2SL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2024

