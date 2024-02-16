The French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are now ready to pay release clause for both AC Milan star Rafael Leao and Napoli FC star Victor Osimhen as Kylian Mbappe has told PSG that he will be leaving the club as a free agent. Rafael Leao's release clause is €175m and for Victor Osimhen it is €130M. It will be a huge setback for PSG as Mbappe will leave the club but has still not confirmed about his future club. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Confirms Gunners Are in 'Conversation' to Sign Kylian Mbappe.

PSG Ready to Pay Release Clause for Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen

🚨 PSG are ready to pay the release clause of both Rafael Leao [€175m] and Victor Osimhen [€130M] to compensate for the departure of Kylian Mbappé. (Source: @Guillaumemp) pic.twitter.com/WGI6ska3lj — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 16, 2024

