Amid all the controversies regarding the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg match, a video has now come to light of star Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe. In the video, a clip live from the match, it can be clearly seen that Kylian Mbappe had seen Julian Alvarez touching the ball twice during the penalty shootouts, much before the referees' ultimate decision. He immediately expressed what he saw and appealed to the referee. His appeal was a prime cause for the referee's call to disallow shot. This video gives a bit of aid to the decision, which has been criticized by many on social media, and even the Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Simeone. Why Was Julian Alvarez's Penalty Cancelled By VAR? Here's the Reason of Atletico Madrid Forward's Spot-Kick Getting Disallowed During Shoot-Out Against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

Kylian Mbappe's Reaction on Shot by Julian Alvarez:

Kylian Mbappé immediately noticed that Julian Alvarez’s penalty had two touches. pic.twitter.com/gvx0rdgGqO — TC (@totalcristiano) March 13, 2025

