Celta Vigo stunned Barcelona when they beat the La Liga Champions 2-1 to end Barca’s campaign on a negative note. Celta Vigo opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when Gabri Veiga dribbled past defenders to slot the ball into the back of the net. Veiga’ second strike in the 65th minute helped the home side take control of the game. However, the recently crowned title winners reduced the deficit in the 79th minute when substitute Ansu Fati put the ball in the back of the net. La Liga 2022–23: Karim Benzema’s Late Penalty Helps Real Madrid Salvage 1–1 Draw in His Last Appearance for Los Blancos.

Celta Vigo Beat Barcelona 2-1

✅ Celta Vigo 2 _ Barcelona 1 | The Blaugrana ended the season with a defeat pic.twitter.com/ztZb3ImohJ — Sky sport (@90RG5mTCsEqcKAl) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)