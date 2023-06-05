Real Madrid salvaged a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao after their star striker Karim Benzema converted a penalty to save his side from a possible defeat. The game saw its first goal being scored in the 49th minute when Oihan Sancet scored from a rebound. However, Los Blancos later on drew level in the 72nd minute when Eder Militao was fouled in the penalty box. Karim Benzema Receives Standing Ovation From Fans As He Leaves Santiago Bernabeu In His Last Match For Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Real Madrid Salvage 1–1 Draw

