Leeds United and Everton settled for a 1-1 draw in a Premier League 2022-23 match at Elland Road today. Anthony Gordon put Frank Lampard's side ahead but Luis Sinisterra equalized in the second half. Jesse Marsch would be a happy man after seeing his side's superb display. His team now sit fifth in the Premier League points table.

Watch Goal Video Highlight of the Premier League match:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)