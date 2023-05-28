Breaking records is nothing new for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. The PSG forward once again broke an insane record during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw against Strasbourg in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match. Messi scored the opening goal for PSG, which was his 496th strike in European top five leagues. With this goal, he has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo (495) to become the all-time top scorer in European top-five leagues. Meanwhile, PSG also clinched their 11th Ligue 1 title. Ligue 1 2022-23: PSG Clinch 11th French League Title; Lionel Messi on Scoresheet in 1-1 Draw against Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi Becomes All-Time Top Scorer in European Top Five Leagues

LEO MESSI IS THE ALL-TIME TOP SCORER IN TOP 5 LEAGUES 🇦🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/So5zZExwcb — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 27, 2023

Lionel Messi's Record-Breaking Goal

𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 Mbappé 🇫🇷 assists Messi 🇦🇷 for his 496th career goal in Europe!!! pic.twitter.com/efTRhU0EK1 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)