Paris Saint-Germain played a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg in their latest Ligue 1 2022-23 match at Stade de la Maineu, Strasbourg. After a goalless first half, Lionel Messi netted the opening goal of the match. Kevin Gamiero brought Strasbourg on level terms. Both teams then tried to find the winner but failed to do so. The draw helps PSG to clinch their 11th Ligue 1 title. They are now the most successful club in the history of this competition.

Strasbourg 1-1 PSG

PSG are crowned French Champions for the 1️⃣1️⃣th time 🏆🔴🔵 The capital club thus become the most successful in #Ligue1 history 🙌 ✨ #𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐈𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐈𝐧𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 pic.twitter.com/vOl5360yIf — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 27, 2023

PSG Clinch 11th Ligue 1 Title

✨ PSG ARE OFFICIALLY THE 2022-2023 #LIGUE1UBEREATS CHAMPIONS ✨ pic.twitter.com/PV6OoINHbK — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 27, 2023

