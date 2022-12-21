Lionel Messi fans, who are also avid gamers, listen up! The Argentina captain is set to feature in Call of Duty, a popular First Person Shooting (FPS) shooting game. The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner's 'Operator Pack' is now available in the game's 'Modern Warfare 2' and 'Warfare' versions. Gamers can now play the shooting game with a character resembling that of the star forward. This announcement was made on Messi's official Instagram account. Messi’s Photos Holding FIFA World Cup Final Trophy on Insta Surpasses Bella Poarch’s TikTok Video and Becomes Most Liked Post of Any Social Media Platform (View Post).

Lionel Messi Features in Call of Duty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

