After his win at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Messi posted a series of photos on Instagram holding and kissing the trophy. The post also included a few pictures with his team celebrating their win. The post has now become the most liked post on any social media platform with over 69 million liked currently. Lionel Messi Hugs Sergio Aguero's Mother, Fans Mistake her As Argentine Captain's Mother Celia Cuccittini; Video Goes Viral After Argentina's FIFA WC 2022 Title Win.

Messi and Argentina Team Celebrate Their Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi's Post Surpasses Bella's

Messi’s photo holding the #FIFAWorldCup trophy is officially the most-liked post of any social media platform in history, surpassing a TikTok video from Bella Poarch. pic.twitter.com/Ha2j1Nzr2n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)