Lionel Messi has reportedly asked his representatives to postpone his move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal to 2024. The star Argentina player was said to have agreed with the Saudi Pro League club but as per a report in Goal, he has asked his representatives to delay that transfer. Earlier, his father and agent, Jorge Messi met Barcelona president Joan Laporta which sparked speculations about Messi's return to the Spanish club. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Jorge Messi, Father of Argentina Star, Meets Barcelona President Joan Laporta to Discuss His Return to Spain (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Asks to Delay Al-Hilal Move

🚨 Leo Messi has asked his representatives to stop talks with Al-Hilal and postpone the negotiations until next year. (Source: @GoalEspana) pic.twitter.com/0uNW3lYtVm — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 5, 2023

