Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the National Police reported that Cilenis Marulanda, the mother of Luis Diaz, had been freed from captivity in northern Colombia, although authorities were still looking for Luis Diaz's father Luis Manuel Diaz. In order to look for the pair in Barrancas, a municipality in the northern La Guajira region of Colombia, the attorney general's office there earlier claimed that it had put up a team of detectives to search for his parents. Liverpool Star Winger Luis Diaz's Parents Kidnapped in Columbia

Liverpool Star Winger Luis Diaz's Mother Cilenis Marulanda Rescued by Police

🚨 Sources close to Luis Díaz confirm that his mother Cilenis Marulanda has been rescued by the police. The operation now continues to free his father, kidnapped earlier today. pic.twitter.com/LNAtKNi2dz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2023

