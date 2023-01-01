Luis Suarez has joined Brazil club Gremio on a two-year deal. The Uruguay striker has signed on a free transfer and penned a contract that runs until 2024. The former Barcelona striker last played for Uruguayan striker Nacional where he scored eight times in 16 appearances, winning the Uruguayan title. The veteran frontman's arrival at Gremio was announced by the Brazil club on social media. "Come on Luis Suarez! We're ready to conquer great feats together!" they wrote on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Signs $200 Million-per-Year Contract With Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC.

Luis Suarez Joins Gremio:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grêmio FBPA (@gremio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)