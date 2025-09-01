All hell broke loose after the Leagues Cup 2025 Final between Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders ended, where the Lionel Messi-led Herons suffered a 0-3 crushing defeat. However, the trigger to the all-out brawl was none other than Miami's striker Luiz Suarez, who, after fighting with Obed Vargas, ended up spitting on a Seattle Sounders' staff member, before proceeding to be taken away. In the clip shared by MLS, Suarez could be seen spitting on a Sounders staff member, who ignored the former Barcelona striker, which irked the footballer, leading to the disgraceful incident. Fans can check out Suarez's viral video below. Huge Fight Breaks Out Between Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders Players After Lionel Messi’s Herons Lose Leagues Cup 2025 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Disgraceful Act By Luis Suarez

Luis Suárez appeared to spit on a Seattle staff member after the final whistle in the Leagues Cup Final 👀 🎥: @MLS pic.twitter.com/gCMLdbwDlC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 1, 2025

