There was a lot of speculations around Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer after the Portuguese star terminated his contract with Manchester United with half a season still to go. During the World Cup reports surfaced and got stronger that he will move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr where he will sign a two-year contract. As per sources around the club, it is now officially confirmed that the Portuguese forward has finally agreed for a $75 Million-per-Year deal for two and a half years. This will effectively end is tenure in top level football.

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs $75 Million-per-Year Contract With Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC

🚨🧨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚! Cristiano Ronaldo has SIGNED a two-season contract with Al-Nassr. 🇸🇦 ✍️🏼 @AlArabiya_Brk pic.twitter.com/puea9WW8Ry — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 30, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo Agrees To Join Saudi Arabian Club For Two and Half Years Deal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)