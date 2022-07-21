Manchester City started their 2022-23 pre-season campaign in style as they claimed a fighting 2-1 win over Club America, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's two fine goals. All the three goals were scored in the first half of the match. The Belgian opened the scoring of the friendly in the 30th minute and named his second on the stroke of half-time while Martin scored one for the Mexican side in 43rd minute. Man City will face Bayern Munich next in a club friendly on July 24.

