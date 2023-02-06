English club Manchester City have been charged with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules by the English Premier League. The case has been now referred to an independent commission. In a statement, Premier League stated, “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today [February 6 2023] referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League rule W.3.4." Tottenham Hotspur 1–0 Manchester City: Harry Kane Scores 200th Premier League Goal As 10-Man Spurs Register Massive Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City Charged by Premier League

BREAKING: Man City charged by Premier Leaue with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation. This is unprecedented: pic.twitter.com/ZGzdX210qP — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023

