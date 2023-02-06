Harry Kane etched his name in history as he scored his 200th Premier League goal, helping Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 1-0 despite being reduced to 10-men at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 5. The English striker also became Tottenham's all-time highest scorer with 267 goals as Spurs, despite being reduced to 10 men when Christian Romero was shown a red card, held on to beat Manchester City to close in on the top four. Manchester City are yet to win a game and also score at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Mallorca 1–0 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022–23: Los Blancos Suffer Shock Defeat After Marco Asensio Misses Penalty (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Result

Harry Kane’s 200th #PL goal moves Spurs within one point of the top-four 💪#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/J6WCyeV9xM — Premier League (@premierleague) February 5, 2023

Harry Kane Goal Video

HARRY KANE GIVES SPURS THE LEAD!!!! THE ALL-TIME TOPSCORER FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR WITH 267 GOALS!!! HIS 200TH PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL, ONLY THE THIRD PLAYER TO REACH 200, AND THE ONLY TO DO IT FOR A SINGLE CLUB!!!pic.twitter.com/7gQXm9gkkU — Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 5, 2023

