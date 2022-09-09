Manchester United were handed a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad in their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 opener on Friday. Brais Méndez was the only goalscorer of the game as he slotted in one from the penalty spot in the 59th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo started for the first time after missing out on the starting XI for the last few Premier League matches. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad:

Real Sociedad win 1-0 in Manchester, Brais Méndez the goalscorer #UEL pic.twitter.com/tNDFBHyi7t — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) September 8, 2022

