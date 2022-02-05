Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by lower league side Middlesbrough as they triumphed 7-8 on penalties following a 1-1- draw after extra time. Anthony Elanga missed his spot-kick for the Red Devils as Martin Payero converted his to take the Championship side through to the next round.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)