Manchester United pulled off a comeback for the ages as they defeated Lyon at Old Trafford in a thriller to enter the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 semi-finals on April 18. With the score locked at 2-2 after the first leg, a win in the second leg at Old Trafford would be enough for one of these two teams to go through. And it seemed that early on, Manchester United would win this easily when Manuel Ugarte (10') and Diogo Dalot (45+1') scored in the first half. But Lyon mounted a sensational comeback in the second half, with Corentin Tolisso (71') and Nicolas Tagliafico (77') scoring in quick time to level the scores. Corentin Tolissco was shown a red card and Lyon then went ahead in this match with Rayan Cherki (104') and Alexandre Lacazette (109') finding the back of the net. It looked like Manchester United were heading out of Europe but the game still had a lot of drama left with Bruno Fernandes (114'), Kobbie Mainoo (120') and Harry Maguire (120+1') scoring in a space of a few minutes to seal the win for Manchester United. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of UCL.

Manchester United vs Lyon Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)