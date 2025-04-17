Probably club football's biggest and most famous continental competition, the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is nearing its business end. Of all the big champion clubs that fought for the silverware of the prestigious event, now only four teams remain. The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-finals have just been over and four of the top eight clubs have been knocked out from the competition. The UCL 2024-25 quarter-finals made us witness big surprisers or rather shockers, as two of the most successful clubs in the tournament to date: defending champions Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been shown the exit door this season. Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal (Agg 1-5) UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Gunners Advance to Semifinal Following Dominant Display Over Two Legs Against Defending Champions (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

A competition that started with 32 teams in the league phase, after the qualifiers, is now after multiple filtrations now short to the top four. In the quarter-finals, big clubs like Spanish giants Real Madrid CF, German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and English side Aston Villa FC are out. Now the only four clubs to remain are: five-time former title holders and Spanish giants FC Barcelona, French giants Paris Saint Germain, English giants Arsenal, and Italian biggies Inter Milan. Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5) UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Serhou Guirassy's Hat-Trick in Vain As Blaugrana Enter Semifinal Despite Heavy Defeat Away From Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Date Matchup Venue Time (IST) April 30, 2025 Arsenal vs PSG Emirates Stadium, London 12:30 AM May 1, 2025 FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona 12:30 AM May 7, 2025 Inter Milan vs. FC Barcelona San Siro, Milan 12:30 AM May 8, 2025 PSG vs Arsenal Parc des Princes, Paris 12:30 AM

Arsenal will be locking horns with PSG, while FC Barcelona will face off against Inter Milan in the two-legged affairs. The Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 semi-final will have its first leg on April 30, from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), while the PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match will take place on May 8, from 12:30 AM. The FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first leg will be played on May 1, from 12:30 AM. The Inter vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 semi-final second leg will be played on May 7, from 12:30 AM. Interestingly, PSG and Arsenal have never won the UCL title to date.

